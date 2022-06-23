Tottenham set to make Richarlison offer as Everton star eyes Champions League football

The Toffees striker is eager to make a move to a top team this summer and could end up

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to submit a bid for Everton star Richarlison in the coming days, GOAL understands.

The north London team hope to meet with the striker's agents to discuss a deal for the 25-year-old.

Richarlison has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park after four years with the Toffees, with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich said to be after him.

What do we know about Tottenham's offer for Richarlison?

The centre-forwards agents are set to meet with the Spurs board and the Premier League team plans on making a formal offer to Everton this month.

Richarlison wants to have sorted out his future after his holiday in Brazil comes to an end and he may be attracted to joining Antonio Conte's team due to Tottenham's involvement in next season's Champions League, as the Brazil international dreams of playing, as in Europe's premier club competition.

Everton have not declared how much they will demand for the 25-year-old, but they are aware of his desire to leave for one of Europe's top teams.

How has Richarlison performed for Everton?

The attacker joined Tottenham from Watford in 2018, just a year after his arrival in England from Fluminense.

He has made 152 appearances for the Merseyside club in all competitions, scoring 53 goals.

Article continues below

In the 2021-22 campaign, he scored 10 goals in 30 appearances as they finished 16th, four points above the relegation zone.

His contract with Frank Lampard's team expires in June 2024.

Further reading