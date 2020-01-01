Torino's Aina names former Barcelona star Alves as favourite player

The Nigeria international has chosen the Brazilian as his most admired footballer, who he plays in the same position as him

full-back Ola Aina has named former star Dani Alves as his favourite player, citing his achievements as the reason.

The international spent eight years at Barca and made impactful showings, featuring in 247 league games. His ability to surge forward saw him score 14 league goals to cap his overall displays.

Before leaving the Spanish side for in 2016, the full-back won three titles, six , three and three Fifa Club World Cups among others.

In a question and answer session with the Torino website, Aina picked the 36-year-old as his most admired player while also revealing his best moment in life so far.

"In my position Dani Alves. He won everything with Barcelona," Aina told his club website.

[My biggest joy in life] is signing my first professional contract. I want to become an artist or real estate investor [in future].

Aina secured a permanent move to Torino last summer after an impressive loan spell, thus ending his 11-year stay at .

The Super Eagles star has since made 25 appearances for the Series A side across all competitions before the suspension of the league due to the outbreak of coronavirus.