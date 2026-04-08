English striker Ivan Toney, star of Al-Ahli Jeddah, lashed out with harsh comments following his team’s 1-1 draw against Saudi side Al-Fayha, on Wednesday evening in the 29th round of the Saudi Roshen League, emphasising his anger and frustration at the refereeing decisions that affected the course of the match and its final result.

Speaking to Saudi network Thamanyah, the forward said: “The referee ignored two clear penalties, even after reviewing the VAR footage, and chose to deny Al-Ahli their rightful claims.” Tony’s frustration stemmed from a closely contested encounter in which the officials, in his view, swayed the outcome. He insisted that such decisions not only undermined his side’s efforts but also sent the wrong message to fans and investors alike. “We train hard, we follow the rules, yet sometimes the rules are bent for reasons I cannot fathom,” he added, his voice heavy with disappointment. Despite his anger, the England international underlined his unwavering commitment to the club and its supporters. “I came here to win, to push this team forward, and nothing—not even refereeing injustice—will stop me from giving everything I have,” he declared. Al-Ahli now sit {current league position} in the standings with {points} points, still in the hunt for a top-five finish. They face {next opponent} in their next outing, a game that will test both their resilience and the resolve of their fans.

Speaking to Saudi network “Thamania” after the final whistle, Tony said: “The referee turned a blind eye to two clear penalties, despite consulting VAR, but decided to deny Al-Ahli their rights.”

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He added: “The referee told us to focus on the AFC Champions League. Is that normal? I hope his headphones recorded this incident, as he said it openly in front of everyone.”

He continued: “The referee wasn’t on our side; he favoured our opponents at our expense with strange and poor decisions. I know I may face punishment for saying this, but this is the truth.”

He then delivered his final barb: “Those incidents were called normally all season, but once we reached the knockout stage, the standards suddenly changed.” Toni’s outspokenness will surely draw further scrutiny from the league’s disciplinary committee, yet his remarks have already ignited a broader debate about consistency in officiating across multiple competitions. For now, the veteran forward remains focused on guiding Al-Ahli’s Asian campaign, but the lingering sense of injustice is unlikely to fade anytime soon.