Toni Payne scores brace in Sevilla's comeback win over Zenatha Coleman's Valencia

The former USA youth international, who switched to Nigeria, bagged a brace as Cristian Toro's side subdued their visitors on Sunday

Toni Payne was ’s heroine of the match as her two goals sealed a hard-fought 4-3 home victory over Zanetha Coleman's in Sunday’s Primera Iberdrola encounter.

A defensive blunder gave the visitors a seventh-minute lead through Berta Pujadas off Sandra Hernandez's assist to silence the home fans at Estadio Jesús Navas.

However, Emilia Zdunek set up Ana Franco to level matters for Cristian Toro's side in the 25th minute before Payne was played through by Zdunek to put the hosts in front on the half-hour mark.

Sevilla maintained the high pressing and were gifted the third goal through Berta Pujadas's own goal in the 37th minute despite Mari Paz Vilas pulling one back from the spot two minutes to half-time.

Irene Ferreras' side started from where they left before the break and found their way back into the mix thanks to Aldana Cometti's own goal 11 minutes after the restart.

While the visitors were hoping to settle for a share of the spoils, Olga Carmona found space to set up Payne, who made no mistake in blasting home the injury-time winner for Sevilla.

The goal was the Nigerian’s third of the season as Sevilla are 12 with nine points after nine Primera Iberdrola matches.

Namibia's Coleman lasted for 91 minutes before USA’s Cara Curtin took his place. The defeat sees Valencia dropped to 10th after accruing 11 points.

Payne will be hoping to add to her goals when her team travels to third-placed Deportivo La Coruna in the Spanish top flight on Sunday, December 1.