'He is our player' - Werner still in RB Leipzig's Champions League plans despite Chelsea rumours, says Nagelsmann

The German manager is still planning for their tilt at the quarter-finals with his main striker as part of the squad

Timo Werner remains in 's plans for the , despite Goal understanding he informed the club he wants to move to before the competition restarts.

Leipzig eliminated and booked their place in the Champions League quarter-finals before the 2019-20 season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Europe's premier club competition is expected to continue in August once the major domestic seasons have been completed.

More teams

According to a report from German newspaper Bild on Monday, Werner has told Leipzig he wants to join Chelsea, who are reportedly set to activate a £54 million ($68m) release clause in his contract, following the conclusion of the season this month.

However, Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann told a news conference he still considers the striker available for Champions League selection.

"He is currently, as usual, in my plans to play the Champions League. He is our player and has not signed for anyone else," said Nagelsmann. "His importance to RB Leipzig is extraordinary. He has an incredibly good goalscoring rate, which you always hope for from a striker."

The transfer window in will open at the conclusion of the Premier League season in July, meaning Werner could move to Stamford Bridge ahead of the resumption of the Champions League.

UEFA is yet to clarify rules regarding transfers of such nature, with it unclear whether Werner would be able to represent Chelsea in the competition.

Nagelsmann only plans to deal with that situation when a deal is on the table, saying: "Then both parties will sit down and see what happens next. There are no regulations at the moment."

Article continues below

Leipzig face relegation-threatened in the Bundesliga on Wednesday and a win could guarantee their place in next season's Champions League.

Squad news:



Yussuf #Poulsen is still out with a ligament injury and won't feature against Fortuna Düsseldorf.



Ethan #Ampadu is returning to full training on a step-by-step basis, but won't be an option for tomorrow's game. #RBLF95 pic.twitter.com/UV7J391ucC — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) June 16, 2020

However, they will be without attacker Yussuf Poulsen for the rest of the campaign with a ligament injury, while the possibility of Dayot Upamecano returning to the line-up will depend on his performance in training.

"Yussi will not be used this season," said Nagelsmann. "If [Upamecano] goes full throttle, he will play. If he doesn't go full throttle, he won't play."