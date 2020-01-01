'Time for Henderson to replace him' - De Gea howler at Everton leaves Man Utd fans reeling

The Spaniard made a huge mistake in the opening minutes at Goodison Park to gift Dominic Calvert-Lewin an easy opening goal

goalkeeper David de Gea thrust himself into the headlines on Sunday as he made a huge error in his side's Premier League clash with .

With barely three minutes on the clock, the Spaniard hesitated on the ball and ended up kicking a clearance straight into the onrushing Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The in-form Toffees forward deflected the ball into the net to give the home side an early lead at Goodison Park.

His error left him as a target for fans' ire and amusement, with plenty pointing out it wasn't his first mistake of the season.

7 - David De Gea has made seven errors leading directly to an opposition goal in the Premier League since the start of last season, the joint-most alongside Martin Dubravka and Bernd Leno. Shocker. pic.twitter.com/WNoCTxhxds — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 1, 2020

How many more horrendous cock-ups does De Gea need to make before he loses the 'best goalkeeper in the world' tag?

He's not even the best goalkeeper in Manchester. pic.twitter.com/Us5l0x375L — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 1, 2020

Love De Gea but it’s probably time for Henderson to replace him. These mistakes are becoming too frequent — Tom (@CynicalLive) March 1, 2020

Shortly after the opening goal, De Gea made a fine save to prevent Calvert-Lewin adding a quickfire second.

Jeepers keepers that’s nuts. Absolute howler from De Gea followed by a fabulous save. Who’d be a goalie? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 1, 2020

De Gea costs us a goal then makes a world class save to keep us in it. Mad start to this game — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) March 1, 2020

It wasn't lost on many that De Gea's error bore some similarity to a mistake made by 's Loris Karius in the 2018 final against , as the German passed the ball directly into the path of Karim Benzema to open the scoring.

De Gea a few seasons ago vs De Gea now. pic.twitter.com/1DcZb5rm2X — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) March 1, 2020

de gea and karius right now pic.twitter.com/p9C4OZEiIC — Zain ◐ (@ItsZainJr) March 1, 2020

De Gea's just like a pendulum nowadays who swings from World Class to Karius level every other game #EVEMUN #PremierLeague — theunitedisles (@theunitedisles_) March 1, 2020

The incident attracted focus on De Gea's future both for his club and at international level.

Dean Henderson has impressed on loan at this season, while face a goalkeeping dilemma ahead of with De Gea out of form and Kepa Arrizabalaga out of the team at .

After the game everyone will blame Ole if we lose but again it’s De Gea, I’d cash in on him and promote Henderson now.



Great shot stopper but he’s a dinosaur when it comes to distribution. #EVEMUN — James Jackson (@Doublejayz72) March 1, 2020

That was honestly so poor from De Gea. Love him but he's been bad this season.



He needs to step up. — The United Link 🏆 (@TheUnitedLink) March 1, 2020

Surely Spain don’t want Kepa or De Gea in goal for Euro 2020 at this rate — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) March 1, 2020