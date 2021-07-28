Tigres legend Guzman surpasses Juninho to set Liga MX club appearance record for foreign players

The goalkeeper has won nine major trophies in Mexico during a sensational career, and has added a personal milestone to his glittering CV

Nahuel Guzman made history this week by surpassing former Tigres team-mate Juninho to set the club's Liga MX appearance record for foreign players.

The Argentine goalkeeper, who joined in 2014, established the record in a 2-1 win over Tijuana.

Guzman has won nine major club trophies with Tigres and a host of individual honours.

Guzman's record at Tigres

The goalkeeper has now made 329 career appearances in Liga MX - one more than former centre back Juninho.

After joining Tigres from Newell's Old Boys, Guzman has won four league titles, three Campeon de Compeones trophies, a Campeones Cup and the CONCACAF Champions League.

He's also been named to the Liga MX Best XI three times and made the save of the season in 2015-16.

🟡 #TigreDatos | @PatonGuzman se convirtió en el jugador extranjero con más partidos oficiales disputados en la historia de Tigres al llegar a 329; superó a Juninho (328).



Presentado por @BancoAfirme #SiempreContigo 👊🏼 #EstoEsTigres 🐯 pic.twitter.com/vGLi0Qd4SY — Club Tigres Oficial 🐯 (@TigresOficial) July 28, 2021

Key foreign-born Tigres players

Tigres rely on several stars born outside of Mexico, with French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac a crucial force in recent years. Florian Thauvin will join his compatriot Gignac from Marseille after the Olympics.

Guzman and co will play Toluca on Sunday in their second Apertura match.

