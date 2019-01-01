‘Tiger’s win the most thrilling sports story since Leicester City’s PL title!’

The golf legend’s 15th major victory and first in 11 years had plenty of people talking across the football world

It had been 11 years since Tiger Woods had last won a major tournament.

At 43 years old, and having had multiple back surgeries, it appeared as though Wood’s last triumph at a major would be the 2008 U.S. Open.

But in the mix in the last day of the Masters, Woods drew in casual golf fans from all over the globe to tune in to see if he could do it, with manager Pep Guardiola openly admitting he might watch the tournament over Liverpool-Chelsea.

Woods did not disappoint either, winning by a single stroke to claim his fifth career Masters win, along with his 15th victory in a major.

The win comes 22 years after his first win at Augusta in 1997, and 14 his since his previous triumph on the course in 2005.

Article continues below

Some have called it one of sport’s great comebacks and stories – though at least one commentator believes Leicester’s title triumph in 2015-16 tops it.

But the footballing world was certainly talking during and after seeing Tiger roar once more.