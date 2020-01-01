Three out, two in: Ghana make changes to friendly squad while delivering Kudus update

The Black Stars selection for October matches against Mali and Qatar have been reviewed

have announced changes to their squad for October's international friendlies against Mali and .

Last month, coach CK Akonnor unveiled a 23-man roster for the October 9 clash against The Eagles and the October 12 tie against the 2022 World Cup hosts.

Visa challenges have, however, seen second vice-captain goalkeeper Richard Ofori Antwi, -based striker John Antwi and Lisbon left-back Lumor Agbenyenu ruled out of the upcoming fixtures.

"Goalkeeper Richard Ofori will miss Ghana’s friendly games against Mali and . The based shot-stopper who has been Ghana’s safest pair of hands since 2016, has been ruled out of the games because his work permit has expired and would require at least two weeks for it to be renewed. Coach CK Akonnor, now has two goalkeepers, Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Razak Abalora, available for selection," the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced on their official website.

"John Antwi: The Pyramid’s FC top marksman is one of the players who wouldn’t make it to following difficulties to secure a visa to travel to Antalya. John’s work permit has also expired and would need no less than two weeks to secure a new one.

"Lumor Agbenyenu: The Sporting Lisbon left-back who played on loan at Real Mallorca last season could also not apply for a visa due to work permit complications."

There is also currently uncertainty about the availability of Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Mohammed Kudus who picked up an injury during club training last week and consequently sat out the Dutch side's Eredivisie 1-0 loss to Groningen on Sunday.

"The Amsterdam midfielder [Kudus] is a doubt for the games, but the GFA is insisting that he travels to Turkey on Tuesday for assessment. The former Right to Dream Academy man was left out of the Ajax squad for Sunday’s Dutch League game against FC Groningen after sustaining an injury in training on Thursday," the national football governing body said.

Black Stars coach Akonnor has promptly reacted to the withdrawals by calling up Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban and Ankaragucu winger Joseph Paintsil, both Turkey-based, as replacements.

"Meanwhile head coach CK Akonnor has handed late call ups to Turkey-based duo, Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor) and Joseph Paintsil (Ankaragucu). Ekuban has been drafted in to replace John Antwi, while Paintsil replaces Lumor Agbenyenu," the FA revealed.

The October matches are part of Ghana's preparations ahead of the resumption of the 2022 (Afcon) qualifiers in November where Ghana take on Sudan in a double-header.

The friendlies will also be Akonnor's first games in charge of the Black Stars since assuming duty in January.