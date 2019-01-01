Three of AS Roma's worst signings

Roma aren't a club that has had lots of success and some of these signings can be blamed for it

are a huge club in but success has been hard to come by in recent times. Now that can be put down to bad luck and also bad signings. In light of that, Goal takes a look at the players who contributed to the downfall of the Lupi.

1)Adriano

Everyone knows the Brazilian for his performances at and , but following the tragic loss of his father in 2004, the Brazilian lost his way and his affection for football. In 2010, Roma took a gamble on him but would prove disastrous as he flopped badly and played little for the capital club. He won 's worst player award a record three times is a fact that says it all.

2)Luis Enrique

Before he was a star coach at , Enrique was a massive flop at Roma as a coach.He arrived from with massive expectations but only brought inconsistencyand ill-discipline issues with him. By the time his time came to an end with the club, Roma had endured their worst finish in recent times and failed to qualify for any European tournaments.

3) Javier Pastore

A current player in the list, Pastore was brougt over this season to give Roma's attack a boost but has ultimately flopped. The Argentine has frustrated Roma's fans with his nonchalance every time he has featured for them. It's no question that he will most definitely be shipped off by the end of the season.