Three unemployed managers that can take over Mourinho

Mourinho's departure has led to a slew of names being linked to the United job

Every year there has been an adequate focus on managers without a job given how there will always be one top European club whereby the manager is facing an uncertain future. Last season saw Carlo Ancelotti and Thomas Tuchel without jobs but that has changed obviously with Ancelotti joining Napoli and Tuchel heading to Paris Saint Germain.

Unemployed managers are rarely forgotten especially in a case such as Jose Mourinho's dismissal from Manchester United which already has led to several names linked to the United hotseat. And in lieu of that, here are three managers who are currently without a job:

1) Laurent Blanc

French legend Laurent Blanc hasn't managed a team since the 2015/ 2016 season which means he has been away from management for over two years now. Blanc started his managerial career with Bordeaux where he won the Ligue 1 in 2009. Following that he took up the job as France's national team coach but resigned after the team was knocked out in the quarter-final of Euro 2012. Paris-Saint Germain would soon come calling and it would be at the nouveau riche club where he saw his stock rise winning a total of 11 domestic trophies though his failure in the Champions League would cost him his job. Blanc has also been one of the names linked to United.

2)Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte is one of Europe's most exciting coaches today. His work at Juventus saw the Old Lady revive its fortunes and become a force to reckon with as he led them to multiple league titles. London would be his next destination soon after as Chelsea engaged his services and the Italian no doubt got off to a great start with the Blues helping them clinch the Premier League title with 93 points and 30 wins. The former Bianconeri skipper would also see his side lose out to Arsenal that season in the FA Cup final.

His second season in charge of the Blues was disastrous however as he fell out with key players in the Chelsea squad while also having a prolonged feud with the English club's hierarchy, which ended in him leaving England.

3) Arsene Wenger

Think of Arsenal and the image of the gangly Arsene Wenger immediately comes to mind as this is, after all, a man who led the club for 22 years. The 2017/2018 will be bittersweet for fans of the Gunners as the chapter on Wenger finally came to a close. Say what you may about the man but his record at the club is staggering given how he managed the club in 1235 games and had a win percentage of 57.02.

Wenger also conquered every domestic trophy available; winning the FA Cup a record seven times through the Champions League eluded him. Since leaving North London, the 69-year-old has been linked with AC Milan and more recently his former nemesis United.