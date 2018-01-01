Three Ajax wunderkinds destined for greatness

De Ligt isn't the only bright prospect at Ajax

Matthijs de Ligt 's clinching of the Golden Boy award once again highlighted how the Ajax academy continues to be the incubator of future superstars in world football. De Ligt indeed has a bright future ahead of him but the Ajax captain also has teammates who can match his talents and are sure to have a storied career in the years to come.

Here are three other players at Ajax whose future shines bright:

1)Donny Van De Beek

Still only 21 Donny Van De Beek has established himself as a mainstay in Ajax's midfield. The youngster was never the quickest of the lot but more than makes up for it with his excellent reading of the game. Combine his tactical awareness with his sublime passing ability and here you have a midfielder who can is built for Europe's elite stage. He is also known to have a keen eye for goal.

2) Frenkie De Jong

Being compared to Sergio Busquets for any midfielder is an honour but it means more so when you are only 21. But it's easy to see why Frenkie De Jong has been compared to the Barcelona maestro. Besides his attacking abilities, De Jong is also adept defensively and can operate as a centre-back. His ability to split a defence with his range of passing has also made him indispensable to Ajax this season.

3) Kasper Dolberg

An unerring finisher blessed with superb technique Kasper Dolberg has seen his stock rise since joining the Dutch giants. He scored 16 goals across the 2016-2017 season which made Europe's top clubs sit up and take notice of the Dane. However, lately, the 21-year-old has struggled injuries which saw him lose his place in the starting lineup last season. This season though he looks a man reborn having already netted six goals.