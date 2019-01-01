Thomas Partey’s Atletico Madrid bag comfortable 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao

The Ghanaian’s commanding presence in midfield ensured the Spanish capital club took all the spoils this time around

’s three-game winless run in ended on Saturday with a 2-0 win against Athletic Bilbao at Wanda Metropolitano, Thomas Partey making his fourth consecutive start.

Diego Simeone’s men had drawn their last three league games against , Valladolid and , but this time Saul Niguez and Alavaro Morata scored in either half for the win. It was Atleti’s eighth clean sheet from 10 matches this season.

The result ties Los Rojibalancos level on points with league leaders , who are not in action this weekend, after El Clasico was postponed due to security reasons and rescheduled for December 18.

Article continues below

⏱ 92' [ 2-0 ] ⏹ FT at the Wanda @Metropolitano! 🏧🔝



🙌 Great job from our team and fans to earn 3⃣ important points! 🙌



⚽ #AtletiAthletic

🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/pzM4qyLAW1 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) October 26, 2019

Partey was on the pitch for the whole 90 minutes of play and made 43 accurate passes (84.3%) and 60 touches, while he won three of six ground duels and one in three aerial battles.

The 26-year old Ghanaian also made two tackles and two clearances.

Atleti are on the road to for their next league encounter.