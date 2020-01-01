Thomas Partey: Ghana and Atletico Madrid midfielder urged to take Arsenal chance

The 27-year-old has received words of encouragement from the ex-international to pursue a move to Emirates Stadium

Former and international Mohammed Gargo believes ace Thomas Teye Partey will be making a good decision in moving to .

The 27-year-old remains the subject of intense transfer speculation, with Gunners coach Mikel Arteta reportedly keen on bringing the player to the Emirates Stadium.

Atletico Madrid are also believed to be trying every effort to keep their man who has become a key part of Diego Simeone's set-up.

“I think he should move [to Arsenal]” Gargo told Citi FM.

“I think it’s going to make him a quicker player than he is today.

“Who would want to move from class three to class two instead of going to class four?

“Moving to Arsenal is going to give him another opportunity to take him a step forward, it is going to build him up and make him a better player for the Black Stars [Ghana national team]

“So for me, if I were to be him, I would take this offer."

Partey is believed to have a £45 million release clause in his current Atletico Madrid contract, a situation which is reportedly proving a stumbling block to suitors and a potential move away.

Ghana coach CK Akonnor, on his part, has urged the midfielder to remain at Wanda Metropolitano. His sentiments are similar to those of former Aston Villa and Coventry City attacker Nii Odartey Lamptey.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t want him to move to Arsenal because with Atletico, he will always play football. His position is guaranteed and he will always play,” Akonnor told Starr FM.

“With Arsenal, I’m not too sure. Arsenal fans will kill me [for saying he should not join the Gunners].

“I hope that, and I’m sure money issues will come in, but I hope that whatever he asks for, Atletico will be able to pay."

Last season, Partey made 35 league outings for Atletico, starting in 29 of the matches and scoring on three occasions.

He has made a combined 100 appearances for the Los Rojiblancos since debuting for the club in the top-flight in 2015-16.