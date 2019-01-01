Live Scores
D. Ellis

Thomas Dennerby beaten to African Women’s Coach award by Desiree Ellis

Last updated
Comments()
Backpagepix
The Banyana Banyana tactician beat his Nigerian counterpart to the award reserved for the best coach in women football in Africa

South Africa women national team coach Desiree Ellis has been named African Women’s Coach of the Year 2018, defeating Nigeria's Thomas Dennerby and Cameroon's Joseph Brian Ndoko to the award.


Ellis won the award on the back of an impressive year with the Banyana Banyana.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

She led the team to COSAFA Cup triumph and grabbed a historic 2019 World Cup slot after her side finished runners-up to Dennerby's Super Falcons at last year's African Women Nations Cup in Ghana.

Dennerby, despite helping Nigeria continue her dominance in Africa by lifting a record ninth Awcon trophy in December, was beaten to the most prestigious award by the former South African international.

 

Next article:
Tottenham 1 Chelsea 0: Kane gives Spurs slender advantage
Next article:
Carabao Cup 2018-19: Fixtures, teams, draw dates & all you need to know
Next article:
Alisson: Liverpool's history helped me choose them over Chelsea
Next article:
Kane makes yet more Tottenham goalscoring history with Chelsea penalty
Next article:
Salah retains CAF African Player of the Year gong
Close