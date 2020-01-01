'This is why I'm here' – PSG star Mbappe hungry to make history with Champions League win

The forward said opportunities like Sunday's final against Bayern Munich are why he moved to the Ligue 1 giants

Kylian Mbappe said he joined to make history by winning the on the eve of the final against .

PSG – who defeated in the last four to reach their first Champions League final – go head-to-head with giants Bayern in Lisbon on Sunday.

Mbappe reached the semi-finals with in 2017, before making a big-money move to PSG.

The 21-year-old has looked sharp since recovering from an ankle injury and is determined to ensure PSG win the biggest club competition in Europe for the first time this weekend.

"This is exactly the reason I am here," Mbappe told a news conference on Saturday. "I always said I wanted to write the history of French football. I have another opportunity to do that tomorrow.

"When I arrived in 2017, PSG had difficulties, now we're in the final. It shows we never gave up and it will be an amazing thing for a French team to win the Champions League. It's why I signed.

"I have always dreamed of facing the best players. You want to face and beat the best. We need to play as we always do. We hope to go back to Paris with the cup. It's the biggest club competition.

"Obviously it's quite hard to play behind closed doors. We would have wanted the fans here but we know they will be supporting us. It's still a Champions League final. It is a very special year."

Mbappe, who says he is in a relaxed mood ahead of Sunday's showdown, also confirmed he has fully recovered from the injury he sustained in the Coupe de final last month.

"I feel even better the more days that pass. I'm good," he said.

"I think the games have helped me prepare for the final. Munich are a great team but every team has flaws. We know they don't like to change the game. We look forward to playing tomorrow."

Thomas Tuchel's position as PSG's coach has been under scrutiny at times this season, but Mbappe believes the club's run to the final has validated the work of the former boss.

"Yes, of course. Completely, the players are supporting the coach," Mbappe said when asked if PSG's squad were behind Tuchel.

"I heard myself, and I know a lot of people were hearing things about the coach, about him not being able to manage the stars.

"Honestly I think he's doing the best season in the club's season. We are in the Champions League final. He really pushed us and we are in a good state of mind.

"There were some exceptions during the season, it can happen in every team, but we really trust him and we will play for him."