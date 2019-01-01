'This is nonsense' - Hummels denies reports of rift with Dortmund boss Favre

The German defender is keen not to further undermine his under pressure boss.

Mats Hummels insists there are no problems between himself and under-fire head coach Lucien Favre.

Dortmund snapped a winless run of three matches in all competitions by beating 2-1 last Saturday, despite Hummels being sent off for two bookable offences shortly before half-time in the German capital.

On their return from last month's international break, BVB were forced to come from 3-0 down to claim a 3-3 draw at home to bottom side Paderborn.

Speaking after that match, Hummels appeared to question Favre's initial defensive setup when he said: "Let's just put it this way, it would be easier to press in a 4-1-4-1 and I'll leave it at that.”

That sparked speculation of a rift between the 30-year-old and his manager. But the 2014 World Cup winner insists he remains behind former and Nice boss Favre.

"There are no differences with the coach, this is nonsense," he told Sport Bild. "We have a very good relationship and we talk a lot, we talk a lot.

"I like his ideas, I am very surprised if they interpret my words as criticising the coach. I do not think so at all."

Specifically addressing his post-Paderborn comments, Hummels added: "If we have to press and press, my opinion is that we are better in this system.

"I feel that the coach had the same impression against Paderborn, otherwise he would not have switched to it."

Dortmund are fifth in the , five points behind leaders Gladbach heading into their weekend match against .

Favre is in his second season at Dortmund having moved from French side Nice in the summer of 2018.

The 62-year-old former defender guided the club to second place in Bundesliga during his debut campaign. They were the top of table as late as early April, but were eventually reeled in by eventual champions .

They gained a modicum of revenge by beating Bayern 2-0 in August to lift the DFL-Supercup for the sixth time.