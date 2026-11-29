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Elliot Anderson has claimed Arsenal have "really been protected" after Manchester City were denied a stoppage-time penalty in their 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium. The midfielder insisted Viktor Gyokeres' handball was "blatant" and "obviously not a normal position", as City missed the chance to cut the gap at the top of the Premier League to three points.

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Anderson hits out at officials

Anderson was left fuming on Sunday evening after VAR ruled that Gyokeres had not committed a handball offence when he blocked Josko Gvardiol's goalbound header in the 97th minute, with the score level at 2-2. VAR determined that the contact was not deliberate and that the Arsenal striker's arm was tucked in.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Anderson said: "We should have won today. I think they've really been protected with a few things, but it's football."

'I've just seen it back and it's blatant'

He continued: "I think they said normal position, no? But his hands are up here. It's obviously not a normal position, but it is what it is. That's what we're up against and we'll fight.

"I didn't see it at the time, there was a lot going on. But I've just seen it back and it's blatant." When asked if he felt VAR should have seen it clearly, he replied: "I think so, yeah." He took positives from City's display, adding, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News: "It was good, we played a lot better than we have been."

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Premier League explain decision

The Premier League quickly released a statement, saying: "The referee's call of no penalty to Manchester City for a potential handball offence by Gyokeres was checked and confirmed by VAR." In the transcript, referee John Brooks said: "It may hit a hand - I don't think it's deliberate," before the VAR replied: "It's the left hand, left hand, tucked in."

Erling Haaland led City's protests towards Brooks after the final whistle. It was one of several controversial calls in a stormy game featuring nine bookings, including one for Mikel Arteta that rules him out of Arsenal's trip to Brentford.

City's winless run goes on

Haaland and Enzo Fernandez twice put City ahead before Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber hit back, with Timber equalising in the 83rd minute when Gianluigi Donnarumma allowed a corner to slip through his hands. City's winless league run goes on, although they moved up to second, six points behind leaders Arsenal.