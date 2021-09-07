'They think I'm acting!' - Van Dijk calms injury fears after Netherlands scare

The 30-year-old went down late in his country's win over Turkey after a heavy collision

Virgil van Dijk has looked to calm any injury fears after a collision late in Netherlands' 6-1 win over Turkey on Tuesday.

The defender was sent into the air after a clash with Halil Dervisoglu following an under-hit pass from Dutch goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, which led to a late consolation for the Turks.

Van Dijk was down on the ground for a brief spell as Netherlands easily won the World Cup qualifier in Amsterdam.

What was said?

Van Dijk told reporters: "I’m fine, luckily. I’m already over it. Maybe because I am so big, they think I am acting, because when I go down, it goes in quite a slow way."

Injury fears for Van Dijk

Netherlands and Liverpool supporters will be keenly following the defender's health this season after he missed nearly all of the 2020-21 season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The injury played a major role in Liverpool's inability to defend the Premier League title they won in the 2019-20 campaign.

Van Dijk also missed out for Netherlands at Euro 2020 this summer, as the Dutch fell to the Czech Republic in the last 16.

The defender has now returned for both club and country, though he did suffer a broken finger last week after a collision with Norway star Erling Haaland.

With the international break now over for Van Dijk, he is set to feature for Liverpool on Sunday when they face Leeds in the Premier League.

