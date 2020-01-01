'They create something out of nothing' – Man Utd pair Bruno & Pogba 'a joy' for strikers to play with, says Solskjaer

The Red Devils' attack is beginning to fire freely and their manager credits that to a creative midfield

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has singled out Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba for 's strong form in the final third, stating that they "can create something out of nothing".

Since returning to action following the coronavirus-enforced suspension, the Red Devils have scored six goals across three games and have now gone 11 matches since last failing to find the back of the net.

Prior to the break, the arrival of Fernandes gave Solskjaer's attack a much-needed spark, while Pogba has now returned to the pitch after a few months out with injury.

The duo started together for the first time in a recent 3-0 win over , with Anthony Martial ultimately benefitting most as he struck his first senior hat-trick.

Solskjaer has praised both players for their creativity in the middle of the pitch, stressng it makes a huge difference for those playing in the final third.

"The forward players know they have players behind them who can create something out of nothing," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

"Bruno can create chances where there's no space - a little flick around the corner; he's been very good with his back to play.

"Paul creates too; they're both creative players who can pick a pass, players with individual qualities. To be a centre-forward in front of these two is a joy. I've felt that myself playing with Paul Scholes, Juan Sebastian Veron, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs... it's a nice position to be in.

"I think we can play in many different ways. Bruno has played in central midfield, to the right, to the left, as a No.8, a No.10, in a diamond. It's the same with Paul. And I have Scott McTominay, Fred, Nemanja Matic giving me a headache when I have to leave them out. It's a good position to be in.

"If we keep playing well, keep developing, get into the top positions...I know we can attract good players and everyone knows that Manchester United at some point will start winning trophies again."

Martial is enjoying his best season in front of goal since moving to Old Trafford, with 19 goals and six assists to his name this season across 37 appearances in all competitions.

Solskjaer believes the Frenchman is enjoying his football again and has benefitted from the arrival of Odion Ighalo.

Manchester United next face on Tuesday with the Red Devils currently sixth and five points shy of fourth-place .