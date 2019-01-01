'There is no offer from Liverpool' - Trabzonspor president denies Omur approach

The teenager has been dubbed the ‘Turkish Messi’ and has been linked with some of Europe’s top clubs in recent weeks

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu has denied Liverpool have made an approach to sign Abdulkadir Omur.

The Reds are reportedly interested in signing the midfielder, who has taken the Turkish Super Lig by storm this season.

While Agaoglu has claimed Liverpool are yet to make a concrete offer for Omur, he has admitted there is interest from across Europe in the youngster, and fellow team-mate Yusuf Yazici, and has stated he would be willing to let either player leave should the right team come in for them.

He told beIN Sports: “If the numbers we want come from the lower teams of European leagues, this offer is not in our opinion. Both of our players deserve to play at the highest level in Europe.”

After denying that Liverpool had made a bid for Omur, Agaoglu said: "There are offers from clubs."

While Jurgen Klopp appears to have not yet tabled a bid for the midfielder, Omur, it seems, is keen on a deal to bring him to Anfield.

“Liverpool are a great club, one of the greatest in the world,” he previously told reporters when quizzed on a move to the current Premier League leaders. “These offers are something Trabzonspor need to discuss.

“If the club give the go-ahead, talks can be held. The club's interests take precedence. I'll do whatever is in the club's best interests.

“If the club say leave, I'll leave. If they say stay, I'll stay.

“We are having a great season. We are in the title race and on course to make the Turkish Cup final.”

Omur is enjoying a break-through season with Trabzonspor. He has played in all but one of the side’s 17 league matches and has scored two goals and provided four assists.

The teenager mainly operates on the right-hand side of midfield, but can also play through the centre and out left.

Omur has been capped at every youth level for Turkey and captained the Under-21 side in recent friendlies against Scotland and Norway.