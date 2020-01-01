'There for the taking' - Sterling says Man City just need more goals and they can be champions

The England winger says the Premier League title race is wide open with Pep Guardiola's side ninth in the table ahead of a West Brom clash

Raheem Sterling says the Premier League title race is wide open but insists that if can start taking their chances, they are capable of winning a third crown in four years.

City currently sit ninth in the table but have a game in hand, which if they were to win, would move them to within three points of leaders .

But with just 17 goals from 11 games after Saturday's 0-0 draw with , exactly half the number they had at the same point last season, Sterling believes City need to be more clinical.

“There are so many teams that are in [the title race],” he said ahead of Tuesday's clash with . “Everyone is playing really well, and in some games teams are losing points - like the other day when we lost points and the other big teams lost points.

“It's open and there for the taking. We need to be more consistent, which I think we have been doing, in terms of not losing games. Now it's time to score a lot more goals and finish our chances.”

Sterling is City's top scorer this season with seven goals in all competitions, but has only three in the Premier League.

After scoring more than 20 goals in his last three seasons, including a career-high 31 in the last campaign, the international is disappointed with his own return.

“I put emphasis on [goalscoring] but at the same time I haven’t scored as many goals as I would have liked,” Sterling added.

“It has been a tough start to the season for different reasons but we are still in a good position and that is the most important thing for me.

“We could be further down the table but that is not the case and we are still getting the results and grinding results out.

“There will be a period where the penny drops for everyone in the team and we've just got to stick at it and that's the exact same for me as well.”

With City legends such as Vincent Kompany and David Silva leaving the club in recent years and an injury sidelining Sergio Aguero, Sterling is now one of the senior players at the Etihad Stadium.

And the winger, who turned 26 last week, says his experience has altered his role in the squad.

“It's pretty much the same in terms of my position on the pitch,” he said. “I'm a player that likes to score and assist goals for my team, but of course growing up you do gain experience.

“You get told that when you're younger but you start to see it for yourself and start to identify situations that in the past you probably wouldn’t have.

“I can definitely say that my role within the team has changed.”