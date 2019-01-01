The woeful stats behind Scotland's shocking defeat to Kazakhstan

The Tartan Army were a shadow of the side that came out on top in their UEFA Nations League group as they were humiliated in Astana

went down to a humbling defeat to Kazakhstan to start their campaign to qualify for in the worst possible fashion, setting some unwanted records in the process.

The Astana Arena in the Central Asian republic played host to a 3-0 win for the home team on Thursday, with the visitors thoroughly outplayed in a miserable performance.

Yuriy Pertsukh and Yan Vorogovskiy found the net inside 10 minutes to put Alex McLeish's men on the ropes before Baktiyar Zaynutdinov netted Kazaskhstan's third just after half time.

Scotland dominated possession in Astana but were ultimately made to look inefficient and out of ideas in an historic reverse against one of Europe's less heralded national teams.

Never before had the Tartan Army lost to a side ranked as low as 117th-placed Kazakhstan in an official match since FIFA began their rankings in 1993.

The hosts, meanwhile, helped themselves to three goals in a European Championship qualifier for the first time in their history as they record their first qualifying victory since beating Faroe Islands in 2013.

In trailing by two goals so early Scotland also marked a 44-year low point in Astana.

The last time they had gone down 2-0 inside 10 minutes came all the way back in 1975 against , in a match they went on to lose 5-1.

McLeish too suffered his biggest defeat in either of his two spells as Scotland manager, the first lasting 10 months in 2007 before returning to the fold in 2018.

Scotland now face an uphill struggle to impose themselves on a daunting European Championship qualifying group.

Article continues below

The team will return to action on Sunday with a visit to minnows San Marino, but matches against and as well as Cyprus also loom in Group I with two qualification places up for grabs.

A failure to finish inside the top two will not end McLeish's hopes of making the cut, though.

As winners of their group, Scotland are guaranteed at least a play-off place once the initial qualifying campaign comes to an end, although they will need to show far more than what was on offer in Astana should they wish to end a black run of 22 years without appearing in a major tournament in 2020.