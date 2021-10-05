The UnstoppableYou challenge:Behind the scenes and funniest moments
Last Updated
Combining football with challenges will always generate funny moments that are a delight to watch.
Our talents: Farah Jefry, Moe Sabri and Julian Funnybone, who joined Goal for the #unstoppableYou challenges by Power Horse, had their shares of funny and epic moments:
Watch it here:
Editors' Picks
- Doping in football: What is it, why do players do it & famous allegations
- Giuliano Simeone: Can Cholo's teenage son be a success at Atletico Madrid?
- How Brexit made Chelsea look to non-league for next wave of talent recruitment
- Rooney, Reyna, Fati & players who made their international debut at 17 as Spain wonderkid Gavi aims to join illustrious list
Farah Jefry Pyramid challenge blooper:
2- Farah Jefry 2nd challenge blopper:
3-Moe Sabri's Cross bar challenge blooper:
4-Moe Sabri's goalkeeping challenge:
5- Julian Funnybone Challenge bloopers