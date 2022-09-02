'The potential is there' - Klopp explains what Arthur will bring to Liverpool after deadline-day loan deal

Jurgen Klopp says he is "really pleased" after Liverpool secured the signing of Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus.

Brazilian can bring "rhythm" to Reds' midfield

26-year-old won't feature against Everton this weekend

Could make debut at Napoli on Wednesday

WHAT HAPPENED? Klopp discussed the arrival of the Brazilian international, who signed on deadline-day as the Reds sought to ease their midfield injury crisis.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp said at a press conference on Friday ahead of the Premier League trip to Everton: “Really happy about this transfer. What does he bring? He’s a really good footballer, I think we can all agree on that. He had a very exciting career already and he’s still pretty young. He’s at the best age for a footballer. He gives rhythm, he’s a really good passer, nice feet with the ball, can demand rhythm which is pretty important. Really good in tight areas. I like it a lot.

“Why can you loan a player like this? Because it didn’t work out 100 percent at Juventus, but I see that as a positive because the potential is for sure still there. We obviously play different to Juve, and we all thought it could fit pretty well. I’m pleased.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp confirmed that Arthur was unlikely to feature against Everton with international clearance not yet received. He could debut in the Champions League away to Napoli on Wednesday. "My information is that [international clearance] will not happen until tomorrow," he said. "We all hope he will be fine for Napoli."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Klopp also confirmed that Diogo Jota could return to the Liverpool squad for the first time this season against Everton. Thiago Alcantara is due back in full training next week, but Jordan Henderson is facing a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring issue. Ibrahima Konate, Naby Keita, Calvin Ramsay and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all remain sidelined, but Darwin Nunez is available again after suspension.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS: Arthur checked in at Anfield on deadline day...

Getty Images

And there was more good news on the Jota front...

Getty Images

Not to mention Thiago...

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Liverpool haven't lost to Everton at Goodison Park since October 2010, when Roy Hodgson was manager. Current Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta scored in a 2-0 win for the Blues.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds will look to make it three wins from three at the home of their local rivals, before travelling to Italy to begin their Champions League campaign in Naples.