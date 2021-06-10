'The guy's a beast!' - Dike makes strong case to be USMNT's No.9 of the future

The striker's future remains up in the air on the club level as English clubs swirl, but his national team future looks bright after Wednesday's win

Just one year ago, Daryl Dike had yet to make his professional debut. Just a few days ago, he was forced to watch on as the U.S. men's national team triumphed in the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League final after being left out of Gregg Berhalter's final 23-man squad.

But, on Wednesday, Dike made Berhalter's decision at the striker position just a little bit harder by showing exactly why many see him as the USMNT's No.9 of the present and future.

Dike scored his first international goal in Wednesday's 4-0 friendly win over Costa Rica, a victory that saw the USMNT make it a perfect three from three against CONCACAF rivals over the last week. The goal, which came just moments before halftime, was a relatively simple finish, a one-on-one tap past the goalkeeper to give the U.S. a 2-0 lead.

It was Dike's first signature moment in a USMNT shirt, and it's fair to expect it won't be his last. But it also was a moment that showed why many top teams in Europe are keeping a very, very close eye on a player that keeps getting better and better.

"Of course, I wanted to be included in the roster [for the CONCACAF National League final]," Dike said, "but at the same time, I always look at the positives. I still get to train with some of the top players in the world. I got to train under some of the best staff in the world.

"For me, two years ago if you would have told me something like that and told me I would just be in the position to train with these guys regardless of playing, I would have loved it.

"And that's kind of how I go back to things. I love playing, no matter if I'm on the field during a match or in training. I think I should always want to play and it brings me joy being around those guys and being able to train at the top level."

He added: "For me, [the goal] was another sign for me to just continue to improve. And I think today, getting the opportunity to get the start and get my minutes, is a great feeling. Given all the work that I've put in together with the group over these past weeks, it's great to get the win and my first goal as well."

Dike's goal was, obviously, smooth, a composed finish in a moment where many young strikers could have panicked. But the most impressive part of his game was everything else that went around it as he displayed all of the characteristics that make him such a unique option for the USMNT.

On Wednesday, Dike was, for lack of a better phrase, a battering ram. He routinely battled with Costa Rica's backline while also finding those little spaces to stretch the defense out.

There were some difficult moments, including some half-second reactions in the penalty box but, overall, Dike was a handful, including on the sequence that led to Brendan Aaronson's opener just seven minutes in.

"I haven't played with Daryl that much but all I can say is the guy's a beast," Aaronson said. "He wins his duels and he has such a strong presence up there. He's got an awesome personality; he's an amazing guy to be around.

"On the field, you could just see his qualities. Not only can he hold the ball off, he can create chances for himself, so he's going to be in this national team for a while and it was awesome playing along with him.

"It's always a dream as a 10 or a winger when you're coming inside and you have a No.9 that's just so strong and can hold the ball up and lay off to you, so you're just running at the backline. It's really awesome to play with him."

Even at just 21, Dike offers a physical presence that few can handle, and the Oklahoma-born striker uses his frame well, but he's also not just a typical hold-up target man. He's got some feet on him too. He's a player that can wear down a defense and stretch them out and, when the time comes, he certainly can finish in a variety of ways.

It's those characteristics that make him an intriguing option for Berhalter, as the USMNT boss will now mull over the performances of Dike, Josh Sargent and Jordan Siebatcheu, all of whom had their moments over these last few weeks.

"We know Daryl is a handful," Berhalter said. "We purposely played directly from goal kicks to him to put their centerbacks under pressure. You saw his movement behind the line and the goal.

"Jordan, same thing. He came into the Mexico game and really had a good impact on the physical side of it. Josh is a forward who works relentlessly, closes down relentlessly, and they all have special qualities but different qualities.

"We think for us to be successful, we're going to need a deep pool of strikers and we're starting to uncover that with this group. And in the Gold Cup we'll probably be having some other strikers in there that can make an impact as well. I think it will take time, but we'll be comfortable with the nine position."

Fans of the USMNT won't have been the only ones keeping an eye on Dike's performance, though. The Orlando City forward's future is relatively uncertain at the moment, as he remains a hot commodity.

Dike spent the second half of the Championship season on loan with Barnsley, where he emerged as a star by scoring nine goals in 22 appearances while carrying the club up the table.

However, Barnsley opted not to execute their purchase option, which, according to reports, was set at $20 million (£14.2m), with Orlando City receiving a 20 per cent cut of any future sale.

In the wake of Barnsley's decision, Orlando City's own statement hinted that Dike may have played his last game for the club, with the Lions saying updates on Dike's status with the team "will be made as they become available".

It remains to be seen if anyone will meet their valuation, although the Orlando Sentinel has reported that Orlando turned down a $10m (£7.1m) from a Big Six Premier League club earlier this season. Everton and Wolves have also been linked, as Dike's future is likely to be the USMNT transfer saga of the summer.

"In terms of thinking about what's next, I kind of do what I've always done," Dike said. "Throughout college, throughout playing with Orlando or Barnsley or with the national team, I've always taken things step by step and let the things that might be out of my control happen behind the scenes. I just work on what I control, whether that be training as hard as I can every day, or competing in matches.

"Throughout this entire year, I've been fortunate to have some success at all the levels I've been playing at. It's kind of been pretty hectic but I've kind of enjoyed it. Football's a small world, so a lot of things are always going to be happening and unfolding."

Certainly, much as already changed in the last year for Dike, who has gone from rookie to senior international to potential eight-figure transfer in the blink of an eye. It's all come quickly, perhaps a bit too quickly for him to truly understand everything that's gone on.

By this time next year, he may be in the Premier League. He may be the USMNT's starting No.9 on the way towards Qatar and the 2022 World Cup. He may continue his growth into a player to be feared in CONCACAF and beyond.

"I've always just kind of wanted to grow as a player," he said. "From a young age, I've always wanted to play under the best staff, alongside the best players and compete at the top levels. That's kind of what I've been driving my entire career to do and I've been fortunate to be able to play alongside some great players. On the national team, you see Champions League winner Christian Pulisic; with Orlando, you see Nani.

"So, it's great in terms of my development, being able to play in these big competitions and alongside these top players and coaches.

"That's always been my dream: to continue to progress and keep taking the next step. I'll just keep taking that next step over and over and over."