‘The game’s gone’ - Ampadu's red card for stamp on Bernardeschi in Italy vs Wales provokes split reaction
Ethan Ampadu made unwanted history at Euro 2020 as he was sent off during Wales’ clash with Italy.
The Chelsea youngster, who spent last season at Sheffield United on loan, was late to a challenge with Federico Bernardeschi in the centre circle and was dismissed as a result.
He made unwanted history as he became the youngest player to be sent off via a straight red card in the history of the European Championship – and also the first at Euro 2020.
Nevertheless, the call was perceived to be a tight one by those watching on social media as it proved a split reaction between Twitter users.
What was said?
There was a large portion of those watching the game who defended the 20-year-old.
There were those, however, who felt the decision was fully justified.
Meanwhile, there were those who took a more moderate approach.