'The door is still open a crack' - Rummenigge says Alaba can sign new deal at Bayern

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has insisted the door is ajar for David Alaba to remain at .

Alaba’s future at the Allianz Arena was thrust into the spotlight last weekend when Bayern revealed they had withdrawn their latest contract offer to the international and would not be returning to the table.

The defender expressed surprise with Bayern’s decision and it threatened to result in an acrimonious parting of ways when his agreement ends at the conclusion of the season.

However, positive noises have been coming out of both camps and Rummenigge - who is the chairman of the club’s executive board - says common ground can still be found.

"The door is still open a crack,” Rummenigge told Sky Deutschland . “If David wants to stay at Bayern then we have to evaluate how we can find a reasonable solution for both sides."

Earlier this week, Rummenigge said he hoped Alaba would remain at the club .

Rummenigge said: “I think we all think the same thing here at the club: We all want David to stay. He's a wonderful person and a top player.

“At some point we have to start planning for the new season. We have to know: Will David stay with FC Bayern or not? A decision is important to us at this point.”

It is clear that the club feel the first move has to come from Alaba. The 28-year-old has the option to let his contract wind down, and from January he would be free to negotiate with teams from outside and leave on a free transfer in the summer.

Alaba is one of the most accomplished defenders in the game, being comfortable operating at left-back and in the centre of defence.

Players of his standing are rare, meaning there is sure to be a huge number of suitors chasing his signature should he decide to move on next year.

Bayern have a little under two months to work on a new deal to ward off the prospect of the player signing a pre-contract agreement, but it appears Alaba’s status in the squad is unchanged as he was handed a starting spot by coach Hansi Flick against on Saturday.