'The boss has a plan for me' - Brewster confident in Klopp's vision at Liverpool

The forward did not go out on loan this summer, and he credits the manager's faith in him as the reason why

Rhian Brewster says that he is confident that Jurgen Klopp as a plan for him as he awaits a breakthrough with the first team.

Brewster has made just one career first-team appearance for Liverpool, but has regularly been touted as one of the club's brighter young prospects.

Having originally been signed to a professional deal in June 2018, Brewster was named to Liverpool's bench for the semi-final against last campaign before also serving as an unused substitute in the final against , earning a winner's medal in the process.

This campaign, the U-21 forward made his first-team debut against MK Dons in the , starting and playing all 90 minutes alongside fellow youngsters Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones.

And, while that has been the extent of his first-team career so far, Brewster says he has no issues with waiting for his chance to shine under Klopp.

"You've just got to be patient and wait for your turn," he told Sky Sports. "Obviously the boss has a plan for me and he knows what he's doing, clearly.

"Just chatting to him and stuff, he says, 'Just be patient, your time will come, it will happen,' and I'm just waiting. I'm being patient."

Liiverpool's front three have proven a constant throughout the past two seasons with Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah counted among the most dangerous attacks in the world.

Behind them are experienced attackers like Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi, the latter of whom scored the goal that sealed the Champions League title for the Reds.

Knowing that, many expected Brewster to go out on loan this season, but the forward says Klopp's faith in him kept him with Liverpool.

Article continues below

"He said no straight away, so that shows that he has great faith in me and wants to push me towards the first team," Brewster said.

"Obviously it's hard, with our front three, to get game-time because they're all amazing players. It's going to be difficult, but you just have to keep going and going."

Liverpool are set to face this weekend, having won all eight of their first eight Premier League matches to start the campaign.