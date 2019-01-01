TFC committed to continued improvement of facilities

TFC aspire to be one of the best clubs in Malaysia and they are not just looking at getting better players and coaching staff.

When one leads, the others will follow. Especially when the one leading is showing the best practice in the business. That is exactly the trail that Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) are blazing at the moment and FC (TFC) are aiming to follow in the same path.

Since HRH Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim took over at JDT, the club have improved in leaps and bounds, on the pitch as well as off the pitch. Their success on the pitch is well documented with the , , and triumphs but their work off the pitch is also proving to be inspirational.

Terengganu Football Association (PBSNT) and TFC are working in tandem to emulate what JDT have done and they have already started work in improving the most important element of any football club - the playing pitch. Recent work was praised by Tunku Ismail and PBSNT general-secretary Datuk Tengku Farouk Husin Tengku Abdul Jalil is committed to keep pushing for better.

"First of all on behalf of PBSNT I'm touched to when Tunku Ismail praised the efforts of PBSNT in upgrading our facilities. Of course that gives us more motivation to continue to modernise our infracstructure just like JDT. We've visited JDT's facilities last year and it was the best in the coutry. Based on that, TFC are ready to follow the best practice and PBSNT are using JDT as the inspiration."

"We want to continuously improve our facilities, venue and other infrastructure. And we are committed to do in step-by-step until such a time when PBSNT have the ability to stand together with JDT in terms of infrastructure. We have started work at Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium with the field of play being the first item on the list.

"We are also working on the changing room and we believe that all these are the right step towards becoming a modern club with modern facilities like JDT," said Tengku Farouk.

In the tropical climate of Malaysia that is exposed to extreme heat of the sun to the extreme downpour of the rain, sometimes within minutes of each other - it is a harsh environment for any pitch. A lot of work has to be invested in ensuring the perfect playing conditino for every match.

Thus far TFC plays their home game Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium which has a capacity of approximately 25,000 but with the work being done, they could be planning a return to the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium which has double the capacity, some time in the near future.

