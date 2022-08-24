Ten Hag: Sancho & Rashford combination can be a real 'weapon' for Man Utd

Erik ten Hag has lavished praise on Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho after the pair both netted in Manchester United's victory over Liverpool.

Sancho & Rashford both scored vs Liverpool

Ten Hag backs pair to thrive

United boss wants players to 'suffer'

WHAT HAPPENED? Ten Hag has predicted that United's opponents will have difficulty handling the England pair this season after their impressive performances on Monday night.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Dutchman told MUTV: "I'm convinced they can be really a threat, really a weapon against every opponent. As long as their focus and energy is there with them, it is very difficult to stop them. So it's about the team getting them in the right situation and also about themselves, with the right approach, right focus in the game and battling, defending, pressing. But also dribbles and combinations and runs in behind."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United's season has lift off thanks to their surprise victory over Liverpool. However, Ten Hag is keen for his players to build on this success, adding that they must "accept that you have to hurt yourself, you have to suffer, to finally get the best level out of you".

DID YOU KNOW? Rashford scored his first United goal since January 22 in Monday's victory at Old Trafford.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Next up for Ten Hag's side is a trip down to St Mary's to take on Southampton. This is quickly followed by another away game against Leicester on September 1.