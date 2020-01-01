Temwa Chawinga the heroine as Malawi subdue Zambia

The Wuhan striker was superb in front of goal to help her side edge the Coppers to a first semi-final spot since 2011 on Monday

Temwa Chawinga scored the only goal for Malawi as they progressed to the semi-final for the first time since 2011 following a 1-0 victory over Zambia at Wolfson Stadium on Monday.

Besides rekindling the rivalry between the teams, the match also set up the region's lethal strikers in Chawinga sisters and Barbra Banda, following their season campaign in .

While Banda had scored three goals in Zambia's 8-0 win over Lesotho, Temwa played a vital role in the Malawians 9-0 win, scoring a goal and assisted her sister Tabitha to net six.

More teams

The 22-year-old, who helped Wuhan to a maiden Chinese Women's title success in October, put up another brilliant display to ensure the Sorcerer outclassed the Copper Queens.

The DD Sunshine product struck the winner in the 31st minute to seal Malawi's passage to the semi-final of the tournament.

The first half solitary strike from the Wuhan star was all the Mcnelbert Kazuwa’s team required to condemn the 2021 Olympic Games campaigner to a first defeat of the competition.

Article continues below

The win means Malawi have avenged their expulsion last year at the expense of Zambia and this sees them finish top of Group B.

They will now have to slug it out against defending champions in the semi-final to reach their first-ever final on Thursday.

Despite the defeat, Zambia, on the other hand, still advance as the best loser on superior goals and will now battle Botswana in a quest for back-to-back appearances in the final on the same day.