Temwa Chawinga: Malawi prospect joins Chinese side Wuhan

The Malawian has become the latest African striker to move to the Asian nation after completing her transfer to Wuhan

Malawi international Temwa Chawinga has joined Chinese Women's outfit Wuhan on a two-year deal, Goal can exclusively report.

Chawinga parted ways with Swedish Elitettan side Kvarnsvedens on mutual consent earlier this month, despite 18 months left on her contract.

Kvarnsvedens has confirmed that they have parted ways with the Malawian, who has now signed for the Tazi Lake Sports Centre outfit.

"Kvarnsvedens IK can now announce that Temwa Chawinga is moving to to play with Wuhan in the Chinese Higher Division," sports manager Fredrik Andersson told the club website.

"Temwa signed as recently as last summer on a new two-year contract with Kvarnsveden and the ambition was that she would stay with us.

"But as football looks right now, so many foreign clubs, especially in , are sitting on money that is a fantasy sum for both players and associations in Europe. And we as the Elitettan Association can't stop a player who gets this opportunity.

"We have had a good dialogue with Temwa in recent days and have gone through what she wants and what we get out of it. Since then, we have come to this decision together."

The 21-year-old shot into the European limelight after joining Swedish club Kvarnsvedens in 2017, scoring 59 goals in 57 matches, including 35 in 28 games last season.

She joins her sister Tabitha, who plays for the champions Jiangsu Suning in Nanjing, and is poised to compete against her sister in the Asian nation.​

"I arrived in China a few days ago from Malawi and I have signed a two-year contract with Wuhan," Chawinga told Goal.

"I am very happy with the move and pleased with the atmosphere and the reception from everyone here. I am eager to give my best and also help the team win trophies this season.

"I came to China to test myself in a different environment and competitive league as well. I still hope to play for top teams in Europe but now I want to make a huge success in China.

"I decided against joining my sister [Tabitha] at Jiangsu Suning because I also look forward to playing against her here. I cannot wait to start playing for Wuhan and make a mark."



She scored six goals in four matches during her maiden continental campaign with Malawi and is the joint-top scorer to date in the Tokyo 2020 Caf Women's Olympic qualifiers.

Chawinga, who is one of Goal's African women to watch in 2020, will hope to help Wuhan to challenge for honours this term after they finished fourth last season with 19 points from 14 games.

She will be filling the void left at Wuhan by striker Byanca, who is now back in her country and the second African to move to the Far East in 2020 after Zambia striker Barbra Banda.

She becomes the ninth African in the Chinese top-flight after her sister Tabitha, 's Elizabeth Addo, the South African duo of Thembi Kgatlana and Linda Motlhalo, and 's trio of Onome Ebi, Chiwendu Ihezuo and Francisca Ordega.