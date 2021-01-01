Telles impressed by Man Utd’s group of bad losers and sees them on ‘right path’ to trophies

The Brazilian defender believes major silverware will be secured by the Red Devils in the near future as they have the right collective attitude

Alex Telles sees Manchester United on “the right path” to major silverware, with the Brazilian defender admitting that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has cobbled together a group of bad losers.

Bruno Fernandes has admitted on a regular basis across his time at Old Trafford that he does not take kindly to suffering setbacks.

Telles is another that slips into that category and sees plenty of those around him sharing a determined mindset in the Red Devils’ bid to bring a four-year wait for trophy glory to a close in 2021.

What has been said?

Telles, who moved to England from Porto in the summer of 2020, has told the Red Devils’ ‘Unscripted’ series: “Having been here at United for six months now, I’ve seen enough to say that I think we're on the right path to success.

“Quality-wise, all the players are high quality. Whoever comes into the side maintains high standards. Whoever comes in to replace another player or whoever is playing, the high standard is maintained which is really important.

“I believe we have a really good group, and you get a feel of this competitiveness as when we lose or draw everyone's really upset in the dressing room, it's noticeable amongst the players.

“I’m not the only bad loser here!

“I think this frustration when we don't win a game is a sign that we are on the right path as there are only winning players here, I'm sure we will definitely win trophies here.”

Which trophies remain in United’s sights?

United booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League during their last outing, with a 1-0 win away at AC Milan keeping their continental charge on track.

Article continues below

They have been drawn against Granada at the next stage, with Solskjaer seeking to emulate the success that predecessor Jose Mourinho enjoyed in that competition back in 2017.

The Red Devils will remain on the trophy trail when they return to action on Sunday, with an FA Cup quarter-final clash with Leicester set to see them pay a visit to the King Power Stadium.

Further reading