Telford seals San Diego Wave transfer from Chelsea to link up with USWNT star Morgan & ex Man Utd boss Stoney

Carly Telford has left Chelsea to join National Women's Soccer League side San Diego Wave.

The 34-year-old will team up with USWNT star Alex Morgan and ex-Chelsea and Manchester United Women coach Casey Stoney at the California club.

Telford enjoyed two spells at Chelsea, totalling seven years, and made a total of 76 appearances for the club.

What has been said?

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes told the club's website: "Carly has been a fantastic servant to the club across two different spells. A big character in the dressing room and a hugely valued member of our squad.

"We didn’t want to lose her, but we could not hold her back from taking this fantastic opportunity in the States. We wish Carly well in this next chapter of her career and she knows she’ll always be welcome back here any time."

Meanwhile, Stoney was delighted to welcome the new signing to San Diego Wave, who will join the NWSL this year.

"I am very pleased with the signing of Carly Telford,” the head coach said.

"I know Carly well and know exactly what she will bring both on the pitch and in our environment. She is a talented, experienced international that will add real strength to our goalkeeping unit. I am looking forward to working with Carly to see what we can achieve together."

What has Telford achieved at Chelsea?

Telford initially joined Chelsea in 2011 from Leeds Carnegie but was loaned to Australian club Perth Glory a year later and subsequently left for Notts County in 2013.

She returned to the Blues in 2017 on an initial short-term deal but remained at the club for almost five years before her exit was confirmed on Monday.

Since Telford's return, Chelsea won the FA Women's Super League Spring Series in 2017 and three FA WSL titles. They also lifted the FA Cup and Continental Cup twice as well as the Community Shield on one occasion.

