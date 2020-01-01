TM returns as Malaysian league sponsor, will also broadcast matches

Telekom Malaysia (TM) has returned as one of Malaysian league's sponsors, and will also broadcast matches this season.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

In an announcement jointly made by TM and competitions organiser Malaysian Football League (MFL) on Friday, it was revealed that the deal will take place for three years, beginning in the 2020 season. As part of the deal, TM will sponsor the , Premier League, and Challenge Cup, while they will be the title sponsor of the .

But more importantly, TM through its Unifi internet products and online television channels will also broadcast all Super League and Malaysia Cup matches, and selected FA Cup encounters beginning this season.

Gone are free match broadcasts by streaming service Iflix last season, with fans now needing to pay to watch the matches, unless they are already subscribed to its Ultimate Pack.

The contract signing event was held on Friday in , involving acting MFL CEO Dato’ Ab Ghani Hassan and TM Multimedia CEO Moharmustaqeem Mohammed. Also present was MFL president Datuk Hamidin Amin, who is also the Malaysian FA (FAM) president.

The exact value of the deal was not revealed publicly, but according to veteran journalist Satwant Singh Dhaliwal, it is "in the region of RM30 million" (around USD7,250,000). He also wrote that public television channels and satellite television broadcaster Astro too may show a number of matches.

The signing of this deal has signalled the restoration of a previously broken partnership between the two entities. In 2019, midway through their previous deal, TM pulled out of the agreement, citing worsening financial health.

MFL, then led by president and JDT owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim initially threatened to sue, but in the end decided against it. When Tunku Ismail and CEO Kevin Ramalingam stepped down from their posts towards the end of the year, Hamidin, who is rumoured to have a good working relationship with TM as FAM president and previously secretary-general, was appointed, a move that then paved the way for the two entities to mend ties and broker a new deal.

