Tears over a shattered dream? A serious injury for an Al Ahly player ahead of his move to the professional ranks

A deep sense of sadness prevailed within Al Ahly’s youth sector following the serious injury sustained by Bilal Attia, a talented player from the 2007-born squad, whilst playing against Tala’ea El-Gaish in the Republic League.

The young player left the pitch in tears, suffering from severe pain in his knee, which necessitated his immediate transfer to a hospital in Nasr City for urgent medical examinations to determine the nature of the injury.

The bitterness of this incident lies in its extremely critical timing, as Bilal Attia had already completed all the formalities to set off for Spain, having reached a final agreement to join Racing Santander on loan until the end of the current season.

This move was supposed to represent a significant step forward in the player’s professional career, particularly given the special terms and privileges linked to the Spanish club’s ambitions to secure promotion to La Liga.

However, this sudden injury has left everyone in a state of anticipation and concern as they await the final scan results, which will determine the length of his absence and the fate of his European adventure, which was on the verge of beginning.