Regan confident of Selangor's chances against Kelantan despite depleted squad

Selangor still have enough depth to put them through to the next round of the FA Cup, according to centre back Taylor Regan.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Although will now head to Kota Bharu for their second round tie against Kelantan on Tuesday with a depleted squad, their centre back Taylor Regan is confident that they can do the job.

Midfielder Endrick dos Santos had to leave the pitch only 19 minutes into their 1-0 win over on Friday, while recent Malaysia debutant Halim Saari finished the game with an injury that seemed serious, according to head coach B. Satiananthan.

They are already without striker Rufino Segovia (three months), right back Syahmi Safari (one week) and winger Wan Zack Haikal Wan Noor (ACL).

"We did not start the season the way we wanted, and I can sit here and give excuses. But we haven't done that, the coach shows up here (press conference) after very game when the fans don't want him. When there's pressure on him he's still here answering every question. In training the boys have been backing him.

"Everyone at the club knows that we have a good squad that can do things. The squad is depleted, but if you look at tonight's starting line-up, the front three have all played for the national team (Malaysia). The midfield? Two foreign players and another national team player. There's two foreign players in the back four and the goalkeeper is experienced. It's not that depleted, I think the squad is still strong.

"We go to face Kelantan now with confidence, knowing that they are a club with history; it's never easy. They've won trophies as the coach told me of his time with them," explained the Australian defender in the post-match press conference.

Follow Goal Malaysia s Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!