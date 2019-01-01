Tatsuma Yoshida - a firm believer in experience

The Japanese values experienced players in the Lions' squad

Tatsuma Yoshida has so far impressed in the hottest seat in Singapore football as Singapore currently top their World Cup group.

An interesting point to note is the players he called up to be included in the Singapore squad. While the spine of the team remains unchanged - Hariss Harun, Ikhsan Fandi, Faris Ramli etc - he has included a wider pool of players.

Youngbloods such as Zhafran Rohaizad and Amirul Adli were given chances but also veteran midfielder Hafiz Nor - who at 31- probably thought his international career was over.

However, he went on to make his first appearance for the Lions since June 2016 against Palestine. Tatsuma clearly values older players and believes in a mixture of youth combined with experience.

Such selections have been vital to Singapore getting a good start to the World Cup Qualifying campaign.