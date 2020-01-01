Tariq Lamptey: Ghana target on his early exploits with Brighton & Hove Albion

The right-back opens up on his fine start to life at American Express Community Stadium

& Hove Albion youngster Tariq Lamptey believes manager Graham Cooper has played a key role in his early success at American Express Community Stadium.

A January transfer acquisition for The Seagulls, the 20-year-old has been hailed among the revelations of the Premier League season owing to a run of impressive performances.

He has featured in all but three of Brighton's 14 top-flight games so far this term, scoring once and assisting one other goal.

“The boss has been a big part of me settling so well too. He'll give you a call or stop and have a chat around the building to see how you are, he's really big on the empathy side of things," Lamptey said, as reported by his club's official website.

“You're a person as a well as a player and he understands that well. He always knows what to say and it's fantastic when you have someone like that who you can talk to.

“You feel like they give you honest feedback and I'm lucky to have the coaches around me like that at the club.”

Lamptey, who has been linked to and , moved from , where he developed through the club's youth ranks and made his Premier League debut last season.

“It was difficult for me personally, because I moved down here and was living by myself," explained the right-back.

“I was away from family and I was used to seeing them quite a lot. I wasn't able to do that, but we kept in contact on FaceTime.

“Because of Covid-19 my friends and family haven't been able to come down as much, but all the lads in the dressing room have been great and have helped me each day I go into the training ground.

"We have a really good group of players both on and off the field. They're always checking up on me to see how I am, and you can talk to them about anything.

“Over time I've made some great friends and I'm really happy to come to a club where I feel part of the family.

“Everyone that comes into the group gels. That's what you need as a young player in a new environment. I'm really grateful that I have that and people that really care about me at Brighton."

Lamptey's exploits in England has caught the attention of Ghana football officials who have approached him for a switch of international allegiance.

Born to Ghanaian parents in , he currently remains eligible to feature for at senior level despite playing for his country of birth at youth stage.