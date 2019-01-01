Tanzania coach Emmanuel Amuneke: We’ll do our best to qualify from Afcon group stage

The Taifa Stars will be competing in the biennial tournament for the first time since 1980 and the Nigeria tactician is hoping for a good outing

coach Emmanuel Amuneke says his side will try their best to qualify for the knockout stage at the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

The Taifa Stars will be making a return to the tournament after 39 years and have been paired along with West African giants , and in Group C.

In preparation for the competition, the North Africans tried Egypt for size and held on to their own before Ahmed El Mohamady’ solitary strike condemned them to a 1-0 defeat on Thursday.

“We played to close spaces against and we succeeded. Our goal is to improve as much as we can and improve our performances,” Amuneke said, per Kingfut.

“Of course we’re playing in a tough group, but we’ll do our best to qualify for the second round.

“I don’t think that Senegal will be weaker without Mane, he’s a big player but they have other great players and are a big candidate to lift the tournament."

Tanzania open their campaign in the tournament against the Terenga Lions on June 23, take on the Harambee Stars four days later before their final group game against the Desert Warriors on July 1.