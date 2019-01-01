Tammy Abraham should fully recover for Aston Villa's playoff games

Despite playing a leading role so far, the Anglo-Nigerian was not involved when the Villains set a new club record on Monday

player Tammy Abraham will be back in action just before the end of the season, after damaging his shoulder recently.

The 25-goal striker was missing in action when Villa beat a 106-year record, claiming a 10th consecutive victory in Easter Monday's clash against .

It was against Wanderers at the weekend that Abraham injured his shoulder. He had helped Dean Smith's men claim the record-levelling ninth win in a row. Abraham was subsequently ruled out of the Millwall game with Jonathan Kodjia leading the line in his place.

The Cote d'Ivoire international took the mantle with grace, scoring the winner, and Smith hints he could be set for another start, with Abraham's injury most probably keeping him out of the match against .

“Tammy has damaged his shoulder,” Smith told club TV.



“He’s had a scan on it. There’s nothing displaced with it, I don’t believe. There’s nothing damaged. He probably won’t be ready for Leeds. But he will be back before the end, that’s for sure.”

With 25 goals, Abraham is only three behind poacher Teemu Pukki in the top scoring chart.

Villa have two games remaining to conclude the Championship's league season, and their incredible run has ensured that they made a place in the playoffs.

The loanee will be expected to return ahead of the Premier League promotion showdown.