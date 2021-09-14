'Talent of the century' - Emma Raducanu's history-making US Open win celebrated by Liverpool boss Klopp

The 18-year-old tennis prodigy shocked the world with her incredible exploits at Flushing Meadows over the past fortnight

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp offered his congratulations to the newly-crowned US Open winner Emma Raducanu, stating that the teenage prodigy is the "talent of the century".

Raducanu, 18, stunned the world when she battled through to win the tennis tournament on Saturday without dropping a single set.

And, while the Reds are preparing for a key Champions League test this week, Klopp took the time to acknowledge an incredible achievement from Britain's newest sporting star.

What has been said?

"I watched the final, and it was absolutely impressive. It's been a long time since I watched a full women’s tennis game, to be honest, and I was really impressed by the power, speed, and the whole game. Women’s tennis is obviously in a brilliant moment," Klopp told reporters of Raducanu's final victory over Canada's Leyla Fernandez.

"These two girls were 18 and 19, and what they showed was massively impressive. Both during the game itself, and then during the trophy ceremony. Both girls, how they spoke, at 18 or 19, that was inspiring to be honest, even more so than the tennis! I was absolutely overwhelmed by the way the two girls presented themselves.

"Fernandez was obviously disappointed, rightly so, after losing the game, but Emma showed great respect for her. They know and hope they will face each other many more times in the future, many more finals I wish for them as well. It was just a great show of sportsmanship, elite sport, how humble you can be when you are that young and already on top of the world. It was really nice.

"That’s what you can take from it. If you are 18 years old and you win the US Open, there is one thing that has obviously happened in the last 10-15 years; hard work. She is for sure the talent of the century, but without hard work it is not possible to be there.

"To see her there and smiling during the game, it really was the nicest thing I could imagine. I will for sure watch women’s tennis much more now than I did in the last few years."

What did Raducanu achieve?

Raducanu became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam tournament when she beat fellow teenager Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 in the final in New York on Saturday.

She was also the first British woman to win a Grand Slam final since Virginia Wade took the Wimbledon title in 1977, having previously won the US Open in 1968.

Raducanu went through qualifying and the tournament itself without dropping a set in what was just her second Grand Slam appearance.

