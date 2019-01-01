Sydney FC to play PSG in pre-season

The Sky Blues are set for a massive test against the Ligue 1 holders

Reigning A-League champions Sydney FC have locked in a pre-season match against PSG to be played in on July 30.

The French heavyweights were originally scheduled to play on July 27 with qualifiers ultimately seeing the Spanish club have to withdraw.

In come the Sky Blues, who will now travel to Suzhou as part of PSG's Asia Summer Tour.

The Paris-based club will also tackle and Stade Rennais during their trip to .

Sydney FC's pre-season plans remain relatively unknown though they will learn their opponent for the FFA Cup round of 32 tonight.

Steve Corica's side won last season's A-League grand final on penalties against Perth Glory having finished the regular season in second.