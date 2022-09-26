Switzerland vs Czech Republic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Switzerland welcome the Czech Republic to face them at Kybunpark in a Group A2 encounter.
In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.
Switzerland vs Czech Republic date & kick-off time
Switzerland vs Czech Republic
September 27, 2022
2:45pm ET
How to watch Switzerland vs Czech Republic on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Sports 2.
US
FOX Sports 2
Switzerland squad & team news
Two points ahead of their visitors heading into this final match, Switzerland know they can miss the win and still avoid the drop.
Defeat would spell cataclysm though - so will they be conservative or proactive in their pursuit of a result?
Goalkeepers
Sommer, Omlin, Mvogo
Defenders
Rodriguez, Schär, Akanji, Elvedi, Widmer, Mbabu, Cömert
Midfielders
Shaqiri, Xhaka, Freuler, Zakaria, Sow, Steffen, Frei, Aebischer, Jashari
Forwards
Seferovic, Embolo, Vargas, Itten, Ndoye
Czech Republic squad and team news
It's win or nothing for the Czech Republic, with three points the only way to overhaul their hosts and avoid relegation to the B tier.
That is sure to fire them up as they go on the hunt for a crucial victory in their final game of the campaign.
Goalkeepers
Vaclík, Staněk, Mandous, Pavlenka
Defenders
Zima, Jemelka, Brabec, Coufal, Kúdela, Havel, Matějů, Zelený, Petrášek
Midfielders
Kalvach, Pešek, Sadílek, Černý, Lingr, Vlkanova, Král, Souček, Jankto, Krejčí
Forwards
Hložek, Kuchta, Jurečka, Tecl