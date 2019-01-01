Sweden’s 2019 Women’s World Cup Adidas kit with female role models continues to inspire

The Sweden’s women’s 2019 World Cup kit was released last month with a positive message to all women.

The new kit made its debut in the 2-1 loss to rivals this week. The kit produced by Adidas features female role models on the numbers. The kit was released on International Women’s Day last month and features photos of 48 female role models.

"With the platform that the national team has, we want to pay tribute to the past, safeguard the present and inspire the future" Midfielder Elin Rubensson said.

The design is supposed to inspire young women on and off the pitch and has been deemed a success as the Swedish Football Association paves the way to inspire women globally.

