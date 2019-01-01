Sweden women vs USWNT: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Jill Ellis' side are aiming to continue their red-hot start to the Women's World Cup by making it three wins from three

The USWNT will face off against in Le Havre on Thursday for the honor of topping Group F at the Women’s World Cup.

The American side has thus far amply justified its status as favorite to win the competition for a fourth time, having scored 16 goals in its first two outings and not conceded even one in return.

After wins over Chile and Thailand, however, they can expect a tougher challenge against the Swedes, who have also picked up maximum points thanks to a couple of wins.

Can Jill Ellis’ side keep their momentum going against the No.9 team on the FIFA Ranking?

Game Sweden women vs USWNT Date Thursday, June 20 Time 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Telemundo, FOX Network fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on BBC Four and it can be streamed live online using BBC Sport Live and BBC Sport iPlayer

UK TV channel Online stream BBC Four BBC Sport Live, BBC Sport iPlayer

Squads & Team News

Position Sweden squad Goalkeepers Lindahl, Falk, Musovic Defenders Andersson, Sembrant, Glas, Fischer, Ericsson, Ilestedt, Bjorn Midfielders Hurtig, Asllani, Roddar, Seger, Anvegard, Rubensson Forwards Janogy, Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Olme, Rolfo, Larsson, Schough

Lina Hurtig and Anna Anvegard were brought into the team to face after being on the bench against . It is likely they make way for more experienced options - Sofia Jakobsson amd Stina Blackstenius - in an otherwise settled side.

Possible Sweden starting XI: Lindahl; Glas, Fischer, Sembrant, Ericsson; Rubensson, Seger; Rolfo, Asllani, Jakobsson; Blackstenius

Position USWNT squad Goalkeepers Naeher, Harris, Franch Defenders Sauerbrunn, O'Hara, Dahlkemper, Krieger, Davidson, Sonnett, Dunn Midfielders Mewis, Brian, Ertz, Horan, Lavelle, Long Forwards Pugh, Lloyd, Morgan, Rapinoe, Heath, McDonald, Press

After rotating heavily for the 3-0 win over Chile, Jill Ellis is liable to change her side back towards the record-breaking XI that smashed 13-0 in its opening match of the tournament.

Possible USWNT starting XI: Naeher; O'Hara, Dahlkemper, Ertz, Dunn; Lavelle, Horan, Mewis; Heath, Morgan, Rapinoe

Betting & Match Odds

The USWNT are strong 1/4 favourites with Sweden are priced at 10/1 to cause an upset and top the group, while the draw is available at 19/4.

Click here to see all of bet 365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more .

Match Preview

There appears to be no stopping the USWNT at the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

After a record-breaking 13-0 victory over Thailand in its opening match, the Americans followed that up with a dominant 3-0 success over Chile that would have been far more emphatic had it not been for the heroics of goalkeeper Christiane Endler.

Things step up a notch now for Jill Ellis’ side, however, with a clash against Sweden, the only side they failed to beat en route to winning the 2015 title.

“I think it’s a perfect game in terms of getting us prepared,” Ellis commented. “Sweden is a fantastic team, good transition team, strong, pacy team, good on set-pieces. Different demands than what we’ve just experienced.”

Certainly, there is little doubt that the coach will send out her team to attack and to secure another victory that would ensure it topped the group – despite the prospect of that propelling the USA into the tougher half of the draw.

“I think if you get too much into manipulating or planning or overthinking something, I just don’t think that that’s a good message. Deciding to come second – I think that can be dangerous,” Ellis warned.

Article continues below

“You have got to be prepared to play everybody to win this thing. The draw is what it is, and we navigate whoever’s in front of us.”

This will be the 39th meeting between these sides, with Sweden having picked up only six wins previously. The most recent of these clashes ended in a 1-0 friendly win for the USWNT in 2017 thanks to a Rose Lavelle goal, although prior to that, Sweden frustrated the Americans to a 0-0 draw in the 2015 World Cup and knocked them out of the 2016 Olympics on penalties following a 1-1 tie.

As a result, this match is the first acid test of the strength of Ellis’ team in the competition and one they will be eager to pass with flying colors.