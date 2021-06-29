Sweden star Forsberg produces masterful display in heartbreaking Ukraine loss
Last Updated
Getty
Sweden star Emil Forsberg continued his fantastic Euro 2020 with a star display in Sweden's last-16 defeat against Ukraine on Tuesday.
The RB Leipzig playmaker scored in the first half and hit the woodwork twice as he pulled the strings for Janne Andersson's side.
Forsberg has four goals in four Euro 2020 matches, but his tournament ended after Artem Dovbyk scored a dramatic extra-time winner in the 121st minute to give Ukraine a 2-1 win.
Editors' Picks
- Show Sterling and Southgate some respect! England silence critics with deserved win over Germany
- Xavi Simons: Will the PSG wonderkid be able to live up to the hype?
- 'Mbappe has an oversized ego' - Why did France's golden boy flop at Euro 2020?
- 'They all want to do a Sancho or a Bellingham' - Why German football is the new hotbed for English talent
What was said?
There was plenty of praise on social media for Forsberg, who has turned out to be one of the best players at Euro 2020 thus far.
But any chance he could be named the tournament's top player are likely extinguished after Sweden failed to advance past the last 16.