Swansea City’s Andre Ayew recounts ordeal with racism

The Ghanaian forward has given an account of how he was subject to racist abuse during games

forward Andre Ayew has narrated how he faced racist gestures during his time at Olympique .

The subject has become rife in 2020 following the death of George Floyd back in May in the United States. It led to greater calls for an end to racial inequality and injustice as well as police brutality towards black people.

The Black Live Matter Movement has been the largest voice in this drive and the football world, particularly the Premier League and English Football League, have stood in solidarity by taking a knee before kick-off of games.

Ayew says racism was worse during the time of his father Abedi Pele Ayew. The 30-year-old then narrates how bananas were thrown from the stands during a game between Marseille and Zenit St. Petersburg.

"If you look back to the years before my dad's time, it was even worse than now. These players like my dad paved the way for everyone to come in and prove that black people can do the job in Europe,” Ayew told Sky Sports.

"I remember playing in in the versus [Zenit] St. Petersburg, getting bananas thrown everywhere.

"People have gone through worse, I'm talking about my personal experience, but I've seen friends going through things and I just feel like that's not how it should be.

"We need to make sure that we stamp our foot on the floor and make sure that it changes. Nothing's easy but we need to keep going and not give up in what we believe in. I think that can take the world to another level."

Ayew says it will be difficult to eradicate all forms of racism, stressing it might not be possible in this generation, but will be possible in the next if the right moves are made now.

"It's going to be hard but if we all keep believing and feeling like everything we're doing is right and for the right cause, then I think that we'll make it,” the captain continued.

"Everything goes with a process. Start every day, move forward, higher and higher - and I feel like people are understanding what we mean.

"When I feel not only black people standing and talking about it, even white people, then you know that you're starting to get somewhere.

"It's going to be very hard but we need to keep believing in what we're doing and get the equality that we want to get, that's the main thing.

"At the end of the day, maybe this generation will not enjoy that equality but the next one will get it if we keep doing what we're doing."