Swansea City managing Andre Ayew ahead of Birmingham City clash after Ghana injury

The Jack Army boss looks ahead to the matchweek 39 fixture at St Andrews Trillion Stadium

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has hinted Ghana attacker Andre Ayew is in contention to feature for the club on Friday, despite concerns over his fitness.

Ayew sustained an injury while playing for Ghana against Sao Tome and Principe in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday, heightening concerns about his availability in the Jack Army's imminent games.

Swansea are set to play as guests of Birmingham City in a matchday 39 fixture in the Championship on Friday.

“Some of the boys haven’t returned from international duty," Cooper said in his team news at a press conference on Wednesday, as reported by his club’s official website.

“Andre is back, but he had a bit of a knock playing for Ghana.

“Conor [Roberts] came off against Cardiff. When Conor walked off we thought he may have pulled his hamstring and could be out for two to three weeks.

“But it was nerve damage, rather than a strain, which is a positive. So those two players have a chance of playing but aren’t training at the moment. We’ll see how it goes by the time Friday comes around."

Ayew's injury sent a wave of worry around the Swansea fraternity, owing to his talismanic performance for the club in their quest for Premier League promotion.

In 38 matches played by the Jack Army so far this term, Ayew has featured in 36, helping propel the side to third on the league table.

The 31-year-old started in all but one of his 36 matches and registered 14 goals and two assists, leaving him as the club's leading scorer for the term.

“Marc [Guehi] will join up with the team in Birmingham. He flies into there with England Under-21s, so he’ll see us there. He plays at 5 pm today, so we’ll see how he gets on," Cooper added.

“Ryan Manning is travelling back too as we speak, as he’s returning from Ireland duty.

“So we’ve had a bit of managing to do in terms of all of that as the game is on Friday, but we’re in good shape.”

Ayew's 14-goal haul leaves him only two strikes adrift of last season's tally.